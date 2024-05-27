BTC Awards $120,000 in Scholarships to Six College Students



daughter – Deandra Paul), Carleah Culmer, Kerrine Simeon and Maneiqua Marshall. The six recipients are seen here with their scholarship cheques. From left toright are Kareem Curtis, Reynald Fleuridor, Erlange St. Luc-Paul (accepting for herdaughter – Deandra Paul), Carleah Culmer, Kerrine Simeon and Maneiqua Marshall.

BTC’s groundbreaking scholarship initiative, launched just a year ago, continues to gain momentum as a driving force for educational opportunity. In its commitment to nurturing talent, BTC has awarded valedictorians from six schools with four-year scholarships totaling $120,000. Director of People, K. Darron Turnquest commented on the scholarship program: “It is with great pride that I announce the latest cohort of the BTC scholarship recipients for 2024.

At BTC, we firmly believe that education serves as the catalyst for transformative change, opening doors to endless opportunities. By empowering our students to pursue their dreams, we are not only investing in their growth, but also in next generation of leaders of The Bahamas.”

The six scholarship recipients, who are currently in their first year of studies, will each receive $20,000 over the next four years to support tuition, housing, or any other educational expenses that they may incur while pursuing undergraduate studies in their desired field.The six scholarship recipients were selected from schools in New Providence and the Family Islands. They include:

Carleah Culmer, a graduate of Central Eleuthera High School who is currently studying Finance at Nova Southeastern University with the intent of becoming a Financial Analyst.

Kareem Curtis, a graduate of Eight Mile Rock High School in Grand Bahama who is currently studying Manufacturing Engineering at Central State University with the intent of pursuing a career in Design Engineering.

Maneiqua Marshall, a graduate of St. Augustine’s College who is currently studying Biological Sciences at Virginia State University with the intent of becoming a Radiation Oncologist.

Deandra Paul, a C.V. Bethel Senior High School graduate who is currently studying dermatology at the College of Saint Benedict & Saint John’s University with the intent of becoming a Dermatologist.

Reynald Fleuridor, a Government High School graduate who is currently studying at Colorado State University with plans to specialize in Pediatrics.

Kerrine Simeon, a graduate of R. M Bailey Senior High School who is currently studying Biology & Chemistry at the University of The Bahamas with the intent of pursuing a career in Pediatric Neurosurgery.

Recipients are required to maintain a 3.0 GPA throughout the duration of the scholarship program.

“On behalf of BTC and our Board of Directors, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you”, Turnquest added. “Your perseverance has earned you this well-deserved recognition. At BTC, learning and education are deeply ingrained in our corporate social responsibility pillars. We firmly believe in nurturing talent and fostering an environment to thrive. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future, where dreams become a reality.”

In addition to BTC’s scholarship program, the company has also led several learning and training initiatives to support the future development of youth.

This year, BTC has supported the Technical Cadet Training Program in partnership with the Ministry of Education. BTC has supported Junior Achievement for over forty years and has also made countless contributions to the Gentleman’s Club scholarship program and The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year program. In previous years, BTC has also collaborated with the University of The Bahamas, providing a$250,000 four-year scholarship program.

The company, in conjunction with its parent company, Liberty Latin America (LLA,) is in the second year of its “Graduate Program” attracting professional talent. Recent college students are hired as graduates and are mentored and supported by senior leaders at BTC and are placed in a fast-paced rotation program to learn insights into core business areas. This allows BTC to develop a strong bench of leaders, continuing to position itself as the company as the employer of choice in the telecoms market.

Since the launch of the Graduate Program, BTC has onboarded two college graduates in the persons of Nicholas Hudson and Kaneisha Johnson, who were both present at the scholarship announcement to show their support. Recent graduates interested in this program can find the details on our LLA LinkedIn page.

