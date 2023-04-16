BTC Appoints New Executive Manager For GB

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has appointed Dominic Petty to the position of Executive Manager for the Northern Bahamas.

In response to the new role Petty said, “I do not take this opportunity lightly to serve the community. I think that opportunity here in Grand Bahama is very ripe and I really look forward to addressing the needs and concerns of the customers. In the coming weeks I will meet with the various stakeholders to assess the needs and concerns. There are some things that I think that we can address very swiftly. But I think what really kind of points out, as it relates to the responsiveness to our customers the needs of our customers. Those are some things that we’re going to look at very swiftly.”

BTC Chief Executive Officer Sameer Bhatti also commented on the new appointment saying, “Grand Bahama is important to us. This is the second biggest engine for BTC in the company, critical part of our organization. In fact, we’ve recently rolled fiber in South Riding, Bassett Cove, Pelican Point and Mcleans Town, why, for better broadband. We’re bringing better broadband and Dominic Petty is the man here for this role. I can’t wait to see what he delivers. I can’t wait to see his leadership.”

Bhatti also announced that BTC is launching gig symmetric speeds. He said, “that’s 1000 megabits per second down, 1000 megabits per second up. This is something exciting for those in this digital economy. I think there’s a growing demand for this. Its available today. You can learn more about it as well as our other packages on BTCBahamas.com. Gig speed internet is here in The Bahamas with BTC.

Petty is an experienced telecoms professional who will lead all technical, sales and general operations for Grand Bahama and Bimini.