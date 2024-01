The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) is conducting roadworks on the island of Exuma. BSGC General Manager, Melanie Roach gave an update on the project. She said, “we are 41% complete on the project with the paving. We still have to do a lot of the drainage works. We have some retaining walls to build, we have a […]