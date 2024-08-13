Brugal Rum Partners With Minute Maid Park

News Americas, New York, NY, September 4, 2024: Brugal Rum, the ultra-premium rum brand from the Dominican Republic, has announced a new collaboration with Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, to enhance the fan experience. This exciting partnership features the launch of a bespoke Brugal-branded bar on the stadium’s Club Level, poised to become a favorite among visitors.

Located on the second floor, the full-service bar spotlights Brugal 1888 – a premium double-aged rum known for its deep flavors from ex-bourbon and sherry casks. Fans can enjoy a selection of four specialty cocktails: the Dominican Old Fashioned, crafted with Angostura bitters and simple syrup; Dominican Lemonade with passionfruit puree and lemonade; Caribbean Fizz, blending lemon juice and club soda; and the Space City Carajillo, featuring Maven Cold Brew with vanilla notes.

The bar’s design reflects Brugal’s signature dark blue and gold color scheme, with Brugal 1888 shield emblems, elegant wood paneling, and Dominican-style arches that add a touch of Caribbean luxury to the venue. The iconic netting pattern, reminiscent of the protective netting found on many Brugal bottles, is woven throughout the bar’s decor.

“We’re excited to partner with Minute Maid Park,” said Jassil Villanueva Quintana, Brugal 1888’s Maestra Ronera. “Baseball is deeply rooted in Dominican culture, symbolizing more than just a game – it’s a way of life. This partnership lets us bring the spirit of the Dominican Republic to Houston, offering fans a taste of our rich rum heritage while celebrating the values of quality, craftsmanship, and community. We look forward to sharing this experience with the fans at Minute Maid Park.”

In addition to offering top-tier cocktails, Brugal will host game-day tasting events on the Club Level, where fans can sample Brugal’s products and learn about the brand’s 135-year history. During select games, fans will also receive special giveaways, such as custom Brugal hand fans.

To mark Hispanic Heritage Month, Brugal will debut the La Casa Brugal Retreat Tour at Minute Maid Park’s Street Fest this September. The interactive rum experience invites guests to explore a reimagined version of Don Andrés Brugal’s Dominican country home, merging tradition with modern design. The tour will travel across Texas, featuring a vibrant Brugal 1888 Rum Bar and exclusive mixology sessions, where fans can create their own Brugal cocktails with the guidance of expert bartenders.

