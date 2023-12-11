Brightline and The Bahamas Debut Partnership

Brightline, the nation’s only provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity passenger rail, and The Islands of The Bahamas unveiled the first wrapped train showcasing a new partnership that celebrates the connection between Florida’s most visited regions (South and CentralFlorida) and the nearby Bahama Islands. Brightline and The Islands of The Bahamas commemorated thenew partnership with celebratory events at Brightline Orlando Station in partnership with Orlando Health on 6 Dec. and Brightline MiamiCentral on 7 Dec.

To enhance accessibility and deepen the bond between these locales, nonstop flights from Orlando and South Florida to The Bahamas are available from all international airports (MCO, PBO, FTL and MIA) closely accessible with Brightline. Branded inside and out, The Islands of The Bahamas-themed Brightline train has officially joined the intercity fleet of trains operating between Orlando and Miami with stops inWest Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Aventura and Fort Lauderdale along the way.

This week, Brightline began running 32 trains daily with 16 daily departures from Miami and Orlando. Brightline Orlando Station is located within Orlando International Airport and Fort Lauderdale and Miami Stations offer fixed-route service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport (FTL). All conveniently connected airports provide direct nonstop air service to TheBahamas.

“Orlando, South Florida and The Bahamas have a rich shared history of travelers experiencing the iconic destination’s attractions, beautiful natural sites and warm hospitality,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA). “Brightline represents this connection in a very special way and we are thrilled to roll out this partnership.”

Tourism leaders, media and VIPs took part in the festivities which included a tour of the wrapped train, a Junkanoo rush out and authentic Bahamian cuisine for sampling.

“The Islands of The Bahamas-branded Brightline train represents our partnership of connectivity, promoting travel, tourism and what makes the 16 islands so special and close,” said Johanna Rojas, Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships for Brightline. “As we move into the busy travel season and with the holidays around the corner, this is the perfect time to celebrate this partnership and raise awareness.”

Source: Bahamas Ministry of Tourism

More photo highlights below:

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Investments & Aviation led by Director General Latia Duncombe was on site at Brightline Miami Central Station to celebrate our partnership with Brightline and unveil the new Bahamas branded train that now goes from Miami to Orlando Florida.Brightline The Islands of The Bahamas branded trainOnboard the new Bahamas branded Brightline train