Bridge Suicide

A woman allegedly took her on life on Sunday afternoon by jumping from the Paradise Island Bridge. The woman was seen by witnesses sitting on the railing of the bridge before plunging into the water in the area of the Potter’s Cay Dock.

Police Press Officer, Inspector Desiree Ferguson was on the scene were she provided details of the incident. She said, “police were alerted by an anonymous call that a distressed female was attempting to jump from the eastern bridge, as known as the old bridge. Officers responded to this area however, on their initial arrival they did not see the female in question.”

After the body of the woman was retrieved from the water CPR was administered. EMS personnel also attempted to revive the female without success.

According to Inspector Ferguson the woman was wearing “a black sweater top and short pants. She’s heavy built, dark complexion.” Ferguson appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the woman.

The Inspector also advised persons who may be having issues, “there are a number of counselors that you can reach out to who are ready and able to assist. We have church, we have community leaders. Persons who are going through a difficult time we ask you to reach out to persons that you feel comfortable with, who you have built a rapport with that you trust, that you can share you most deepest concerns with, and so that they can provide you will the proper guidance.”

This incident is the first suicide in the country for 2024.