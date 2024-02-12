Breast Cancer Fighter Remembered

Founder and President of the Sister-Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, Andrea Sweeting has passed away. Sweeting was not only champion for breast cancer prevention and an advocate for women fighting the disease, she was a two time breast cancer survivor.

President of the Jenny Dean Cancer Caring Support Group, Duquesa Dean spoke highly of Sweeting. ”She was a giant of a lady, a national hero, international hero. She worked diligently to make sure that cancer patients could have access to ports and medication and whatever support they needed. I feel that her service was so selfless. She was always helpful. You could call to ask her questions and she would give you information or she would guide you and try to support you as best as possible. She has set an example of what it really means to serve others and to serve country.”

Dean also spoke to what she learned from Sweeting’s life saying, “some of those lessons include not just advocating but educating other people about cancer, about resiliency and stickability, about building relationships, about going beyond self and about serving others in a way that makes them feel humane. Everyday people are being diagnosed with cancer and no one cancer support group is sufficient to serve the entire community. What I liked about what she modeled for me particularly is how to be humble as you serve others.”

Mrs. Sweeting passed away on Saturday, February 10th.