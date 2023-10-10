Breast Cancer Awareness Advice For Men

October is recognized as breast cancer awareness month which usually highlights prevention tips and advice geared toward women.

However, President of the Cancer Society of The Bahamas in Grand Bahama Lyndette Curtis is also offering breast cancer advice to men. “You are not exempted. We are also encouraging you to do your breast exams. We’re also encouraging you to know your normal breast so that when things happen you’ll able to get treatment right away. We actually had a male diagnosed with breast cancer in Grand Bahama. His own started with blood coming from out of his breast. And so when he went to get further testing he was diagnosed with breast cancer. And so he had to go through the same routine that the woman go through, the Chemotherapy etc., etc., and he was a survivor.”