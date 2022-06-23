Bre Tiesi Details 10-Year Relationship With Nick Cannon: “My Needs Are Met”

A recent interview by Bre Tiesi is not sitting well with fans of the Pop diva as she hints that she might have been involved with Nick Cannon during his marriage to Mariah Carey.

Cannon and his throng of baby mothers have been making the news quite a lot lately, as several of them are all pregnant at the same time. At least four women, including Bre Tiesi, are expecting from the TV host and rapper.

While the news continues to shock everyone, Cannon’s open relationship has sparked much curiosity about his relationships and how they all work together.

In an interview with B. Simone and Megan Brooks on their Know For Sure podcast, Tiesi shares insights on her relationship with Cannon and how they met.

“I actually met him years ago through a mutual friend and we actually went to watch Wild’N’Out um and then we met that night went to dinner, and then ended up talking since then and I came on probably a year later ended up doing Wild’N’Out…. that’s when we were in L.A,” she says in response to the hosts contextualizing their question about them dating on-and-off-again over the last decade.

The interview gets interesting with a snippet going viral on social media where Tiesi hints that she was dealing with Cannon during the time he was married to Mariah Carey.

“It was cool but I mean I was like whatever, this is like a here and there thing, and like him and I would be on and off just because obviously, he is who he is and you see how he moves and you know how it is…” she says.

That response caused many to pull out their calculators as they verified the dates when Cannon was with Mariah versus Tiesi’s relationship. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey got married in 2008, and they later separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi

That’s six years since they were divorced and eight years since they separated, which means that Tiesi and Cannon carried on their relationship during the first part of his marriage with Mariah and has continued since.

Tiesi herself was married for eight years to a basketball player and officially got divorced in 2021. In her interview, she does say that Nick Cannon told her, “I’ll be here when you get back,” regarding her marriage.

In any case, Tiesi says she’s in love with Nick and appreciates that he takes care of all of her needs.

“He’s such a good f***g person that you’re so attracted to him,” she said, adding that he was honest and blunt.

“He’s just like such an interesting human, so it’s like above all we were really close and really good friends and he’d sit there and tell me about whoever whatever and we always had that relationship which I think that lacks in a lot of relationships.”

As for what kind of relationship they’re in, she says it’s not a monogamous relationship.

“It’s kinda one of those things where it’s not necessarily anything. Everything is respectful, everything is honest, you do your thing and I do mine,” she said.

Bre Tiesi added that “all of my needs are met at the end of the day,” noting that Nick shows up and provides for her request despite having a throng of other women with the same needs and his children who also need time and resources.

In the meantime, fans have been dragging her online for the timeline of her relationship.

“Him and Mariah Separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016…….. that’s not 10 years ago….” One Instagram user said under a Hollywood Unlocked post.

“Wait 10yrs on and off….. how old are Mariah twins???” another person asked.

“he and Mariah got married in 2008 and did not divorce until 2016. So if she started messing with him in 2012, that is right in the middle of his marriage and definitely an affair/cheating, whether or not the affair was “on and off”,” one person argued.