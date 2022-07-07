Brazil could face ‘more severe’ election unrest than the US Capitol riot, official warns

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Brazil faces potentially dangerous unrest around the country’s upcoming presidential vote, a senior elections official has warned.

Speaking at the Wilson Center in Washington DC on Wednesday, Superior Electoral Court Minister Edson Fachin said that the next elections run a risk of unrest “more severe” than the January 6, 2021, insurrection , when rioters violently stormed the US capitol fueled by the false belief that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Brazil’s own contentious presidential elections in October are expected to pit current President Jair Bolsonaro against former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

“Brazilian society will put a mirror in front of itself on October 2. If it wants a war of everyone against everyone, or if it wants democracy,” said Fachin, who had been invited to comment on preparations and challenges ahead of the vote.

He described several steps the electoral commission has taken to improve transparency and legitimacy in the vote, which will take place electronically and in person at voting centers. The Organization of the American States (OAS) has agreed to be an observer in the Brazilian elections, he said.

Read More