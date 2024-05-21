BPL Load Shedding Update

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) released a statement on May 19th after experiencing a shortfall in power generation. In the statement BPL announced the commencement of load shedding until “demand declines or BPL can return one of its primary units to service.”

BPL Senior Manager, Arnette Ingraham spoke with ZNS News on the matter saying, “we know our customer are frustrated and as a company we continue to put in place measures to maintain our existing fleet to provide consistent power to our customers. Unfortunately we have an aged infrastructure and when there are stresses like high ambient temperatures and increased load demands we just cannot predicts how they will respond. However, we can assure you that when there are challenges our teams get to work right away and they continue working until service is restored. The gravity of these outages are not lost on us at BPL and we make every effort to restore power as quickly and as safely as we possibly can.”