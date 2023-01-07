Boy Aged Six Detained After Shooting Teacher In US – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police say a six-year-old who shot a teacher in the US state of Virginia on Friday is in custody.

The unidentified teacher, believed to be in her thirties, was transported to the hospital and was receiving medical care.

According to media reports quoting Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, the teacher suffered life-threatening injuries, but her condition had improved by Friday afternoon.

Drew explained that the incident occurred at Richneck Elementary School soon after 14:00 local time.

Uncertainty surrounds how the child obtained the weapon.

However, police said the shot was ‘not accidental.

NewsAmericasNow.com