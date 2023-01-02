Boosie Badazz Confronts Soulja Boy Over Gay Rappers Tweet Involving NBA YoungBoy

Boosie Badazz has stepped in to address Soulja Boy, who lashed out at NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Stop the violence’ campaign and mocked the rapper’s nail polish.

NBA YoungBoy recently debuted his eccentric style wearing black nail polish, and it seems that the rapper’s new look has caught the attention of Soulja Boy, who ridiculed him in a video posted on social media while also mocking his recent proclamation to stop beefing.

“F**k you talking bout, n***ga. We not painting our nails n***a, we standing on business. I’m one of the last straight rappers in the game, n***a. everybody gay, n****a … I’m one of the last straight rappers in the game, we promoting beef, we promoting violence, we not painting out fingernails… Y’all could be brainwashed if y’all want too but I’m a headshot you n**ga…ARPs, Dracos, 57s, Glock, Hallow tips, Switches. I’m promoting the violence, if you don’t like it f**k you, n***a, y’all n****as too soft,” the rapper said.

Boosie Badazz, who is triggered at the thought of anything gay, shared his disagreement with Soulja Boy.

“EVERYBODY AINT GAY @souljaboy U KNOW WHO STAND ON BUIZNESS FOR THE REAL GANGSTERS #boosiebadazz CANT LET U SAY THAT MY NIGGA U KNOW IM MY G #onbleek,” Boosie shot a tweet at Soulja Boy.

Soulja Boy was unapologetic about his statement saying, “I said what I said. You know what I meant. You wanna do something? I say what the f*ck I want to. Didn’t you let a n****a just b*tch u on a diss track? U ain’t stand on Sh*t n****a.”

“I feel like @BOOSIEOFFICIAL don’t even like me bitch don’t call my phone,” Soulja Boy said in another tweet.

Boosie and Soulja Boy quickly squashed their argument and avoided a full beef with Soulja Boy joking about the men going up in smoke.

“U jocin bra I ain’t f***** with you today hellna,” Boosie said in another tweet.

“U know I f** wit u OG, but I’ll crash out. Let’s just keep it koo and get this money,” Soulja Boy responded.