Body Found Off East West Highway

The body of a man was discovered unresponsive off East West Highway near R. M. Bailey Park on Monday morning.

Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings was on the scene and told reporters the body of the man had injuries consistent with gunshots.

The Chief Superintendent also said, “at this time we are unable to say what may have happened. We have very, very limited information at this particular time. And so we make an appeal to members of the public who may have been in this area sometime last evening or the early morning hours. You may have heard something, you may have seen something. We’re asking you to reach out to the men and women of the Criminal Investigations Department and provide them with any information that you may have that can assist us with this investigation.”

It is believed that the man had been deceased for more than twelve hours based on the state of his remains.