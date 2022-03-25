Bobby Shmurda Celebrates Being Released From Epic Records Contract

Bobby Shmurda has finally succeeded in getting out of his contract with Epic Records months after he expressed frustration at the label managing his career and had said the contract made him feel he was being held in jail.

The rapper last month complained that he wanted to exit the contract, and on Friday, she shared the news with excitement.

“Attention!!!! To all Shmurda fans aka the Shmurdas. I just sign my release papers also jus made ah milly today,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to drop s/o my n***a @Trulife ahh ahh ahh my n***a I’m shooting my 1st independence video today called Getting Em Back we celebrating all week in kods pop out nd Monday starlets.”

According to Complex, Shmurda’s leaving the contract from Epic was confirmed to be true.

The rapper has been busy enjoying endorsement deals as he shared his new chain that reads: “8in Bobby.”

“Anytime you [sic] in Miami shop with @shopgld they got the best drippp in town dis mf got glow-in-the-dark chains and shit,” he captioned a post of the chain.

Months before the ending of the contract, Bobby Shmurda had expressed frustration at the state of business with Epic Records after fans said he fell off and hasn’t been able to replicate his hit song before going to jail.

“I got a 70 year old lady running my label and I love her dearly but doesn’t want to let me go at alllllllll,” he wrote about Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone. “No matter what I do I’ve been sign to them since I was 19 I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home you name one person in the industry a lable [sic] keeps sign in jail for six years???? … Yeah IK IK I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me goo,” he had said.

He also likened the record deal to imprisonment, “It’s been ah year now I still feel like I’m in prison.”

Bobby had signed to Epic Records in 2014 and was set to release his debut album. However, those plans were shelved after he was charged and sent to jail for third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession charges.