Bob Marley’s Grandson ‘Jo Mersa’ Has Died – St. Lucia Times

Social media was awash with tributes following news of the death in the United States of Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley, the son of the Grammy-award-winning musician Stephen Marley and grandson of the late reggae legend Bob Marley.

The 31-year-old was known for songs such as ‘Burn it Down,’ ‘Made It,’ and ‘No Way Out.’

According to media reports, he was found unresponsive in a vehicle.

But the cause of death has not been revealed.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness described Marley’s ‘untimely passing’ as a huge loss to music.

“May he find Eternal Peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other,” Holness wrote on Facebook.

Opposition leader Mark Golding described the deceased musician as a talented young reggae artiste.

“The loss of a child is a devastating blow and something no parent is prepared for. I send my heartfelt condolences to Stephen and the entire Marley family,” Golding said.

