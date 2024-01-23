‘Bob Marley’ Movie Jamaica Premiere Saw Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, PM Andrew Holness and More

Ahead of the world release of Bob Marley’s biopic, the movie premiered for the first time in Jamaica, with the crème de la crème showing up for the event.

Earlier on Tuesday, police released information notifying Jamaicans of the move to shut down traffic to parts of Kingston that connect to the Cross Roads-based Carib 5 movie theatre where the Bob Marley: One Love movie premiered.

Among the surprises for the evening were British royalty, Prince Harry and his actress wife, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, along with the chief executive officer of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins and his wife, Tracy James, and many others.

In photos, the Prince and Princess are seen posing for pictures with the island’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, and his wife, Juliet Holness, a fellow member of parliament. Videos from the event showed the moment Prince Harry and Meghan walked into the venue. Meghan stunned in a long black gown, while Harry was more relaxed in a tuxedo and an open-collar white shirt slightly unbuttoned.

By all indications, the presence of the royals was a secret that was only apparent as they appeared ahead of the premiere. The sighting caused excitement among Jamaican passersby as many called to the couple as they passed.

Others spotted posing on the red carpet are Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Bob Marley in the film, Ziggy Marley, Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, and many of the cast, including actors, writers, and others. Naomi Cowan, who is a cast in the film, walked the red carpet with her famous parents, Dr. Carlene Davis-Cowan and Tommy Cowan.

One of the stunt coordinators from Jamaica, Kyle Chin, spoke about his experience working on the film.

“Definitely one of my proudest moments seeing my name in these credits!! Being a part of history just by helping tell the story of arguably Jamaica’s most influential icon I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be a significant part of telling the story of the Legend himself @bobmarley @onelovemovie,” Chin wrote while beaming with pride. Bob’s music has changed the world in so many ways and influenced revolutions and uplifted countless hearts and minds!! Thank you to all my stunt performers who put their bodies through the tumbles and everything else!! Moving forward to more great things! Will buss some bts shots after the film official release.”

The film will be released in theatres on February 14.