Board of The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation, Introduced

Nassau, The Bahamas – Minister of Transport and Housing, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, is pictured with the newly appointed Board Members of The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation.

Seated from right: Chair, Barbara Cartwright; Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis; and Deputy Chair Germaine Bullard. Standing from left: Sean Bain, Ezra Pratt, Sauleene Smith, Corrington Burrows, Wanda Bonaby, Nival Miller, Taccara Wright and Keith Seymour.

The Board was officially introduced to the corporation’s staff on Friday, December 10, 2021. (Photos/Anthon Thompson)

