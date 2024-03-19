BNDC announces third year of campaign to prevent underaged drinking

L-r Dr. Novia Carter-Lookie, Lillian Laramore-Smith, and RBPF Assistant Commissioner Roberto Goodman (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

Personnel of the Bahamas National Drug Council (BNDC) accompanied by an officer of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) placed a banner in front of a vendor’s shop at Arawak Cay, March 13, 2024 marking the launch of the council’s third year of the ‘One Choice’ campaign.

The placing of the banner also marked the cooperation between the drug council, the police force and the vendor’s association in bringing the problem of underage persons being sold alcohol and drinking alcohol to a stop.

Outreach officer with the BNDC Mandel Miller watches as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Roberto Goodman applies a sticker warning that selling alcohol to minors is a criminal offence, at an establishment, during the launch of the One Choice campaign. Present were Director of the Bahamas National Drug Council Dr. Novia Carter-Lookie; RBPF Assistant Commissioner Roberto Goodman (OIC Drug Enforcement Unit, Marine and Cease Fire Operations); Vice-President of the Arawak Cay Association Lillian Laramore-Smith; Bahamas National Drug Council Outreach Officer Mandel Miller; and Site Operations Manager Leyvon Miller.

