BNBA’s ‘Umbrella-thon’

The Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association (BNBA) held its annual Umbrella-thon walkabout on the morning of Monday, August 7, 2023 closing out its internationally-recognized week of activities to bring attention to the importance of Breastfeeding in The Bahamas — with the aim of nurturing stronger, healthier newborns.

Some 35 participants walked with decorated umbrellas from the grounds of the Ministry of Health, Meeting Street, south on Nassau Street to University Drive Drive, north onto Baillou Hill Road, returning to Meeting Street and to the Ministry of Health. President of BNBA, Nurse Trineka Hall said the Umbrella-thon effort has been in existence for 30 years and she is proud of the success and awareness it has brought to mothers throughout Nassau, and The Bahamas. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: