Blue Hill Road Clinic held annual Christmas Outreach at Good Samaritan’s Senior Citizen’s Home

The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News
(BIS Photos/Eric Rose)

Blue Hill Road Clinic held its  annual outreach today, December 12, 2023, at the  Good Samaritan’s Senior Citizen’s Home for the Aged, located in Yellow Elder Gardens.

Nursing Officer in Charge of  BHRC Mrs. Allison Levarity spearheaded the event, joining with her entire complement of staff, supported by Acting Principal Nursing Officer Mrs. Sherry Armbrister and Senior Nursing Officer Jacqueline Newbold.

The group presented the home’s administrator with cash to help with the Christmas festivities for the residents, and the staff purchased Christmas gifts for all of the residents. 

From: Bahamas Information Services

