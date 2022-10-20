Blue Diamond Resorts Hosts Over 200 Travel Partners at a Construction Site

News Americas, CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2022: On October 17th, Blue Diamond Resorts hosted a cocktail event at, the soon-to-open, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. With just two months remaining until its opening, it offered over 200 major tourism players, partners and customers a sneak peek of the almost ready resort during this event held in the midst of Cancun Travel Mart 2022.

“It has been a year of great mutual achievements in which we focused our efforts on continuous improvements to provide unique vacation experiences,” mentioned Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. He also reflected on the successes and evolution of the company from its beginnings in 2010 to the present day and added: “All of this, would not have been possible without your unconditional support and contributions. Thank you for joining us to make vacation dreams come true.”

The almost finished 1,005-room Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, and its features, were the center of the celebration. As the opening date gets closer, the executives of Blue Diamond Resorts proudly showed to travel professionals the strong focus on entertainment and guest experiences that the resort will offer.

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy different shows in the hotel lobby, as well as impressive views and refreshing cocktails, with the sole purpose of strengthening relationships, celebrating successes, and thanking all the partners.

With an 89% completion rate, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun promises its guests an all-inclusive experience for all ages starting December 20th, 2022. This addition to the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio is also joined by the upcoming openings such as Royalton CHIC Antigua and Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters in 2023, among others.

