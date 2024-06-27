Blocked Creek Research Project Underway

Photos: Samantha Black

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, in conjunction with Bahamas Sportfishing Conservation Association, Perry Institute for Marine Science, the Environmental Defense Fund, and Russell Craig & Associates Ltd hosted a national workshop designed to restore blocked creeks throughout the country and improve the environmental integrity of these areas.

Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Hon.Vaughn P. Miller pointed out that mangroves provide valuable ecosystem services to coastal communities, including protection from disastrous storm surges and sea level rise, and are a key habitat for economically and ecologically valuable marine species.

The Government Workshop: Mapping Blocked Coastal Creeks And Developing A Roadmap For A National Restoration Program, was held June 20th, 2024. Participants from government and non-government agencies came together to discuss the blocked creek research. All agencies which participated in the workshop will help to guide the research and ensure that it meets the needs of decision-makers and the wider community.

“The overall goal of the Blocked Creek Research Project is to restore all blocked or restricted marine nursery systems (creeks) throughout the entire Bahamas,” said Prescott Smith, President of the Bahamas Sportfishing Conservation Association.

“The mapping will start with Andros, New Providence and Eleuthera, and will continue throughout the entire Bahamas.”

The workshop was preceded by a town meeting Town held in Adelaide village as part of the community engagement for the Blocked Creek Research Project. Residents from Adelaide and the Coral Harbour communities participated in the interactive meeting designed to identify important creek systems in their area and rank their importance for proposed improvements.The town meeting was held in person and virtually via. Zoom, resulting in over 30 participants engaging with Minister Miller and the project team about the various areas affected by the blocked creek systems.

“Mangroves have been called the ‘lungs of the reef’ and The Bahamas has some of the most extensive mangrove ecosystems in the Caribbean,” Minister Miller said.

“However, much of The Bahamas’ mangrove habitat has been altered or fragmented by blocked coastal creeks. We are commencing a collaborative project to research and prioritize creeks for future unblocking. Mangrove restoration will have great social, ecological, economic, and cultural value for the Bahamian people.”

Source: Ministry of the Environment & Natural Resources

