Blaze Destroys Home In Lucaya

A house in the Lucaya community on the island of Grand Bahama was destroyed by fire over the weekend.

A neighbour, Oscar Thompson spoke to ZNS News about how he and others tried to control the fire. “We keep trying to spray the water but the heat come out of the box so hot we couldn’t get too close to the box and we ain’ had much pressure,” he said.

Also on the scene was Officer in Charge of the Northern Bahamas, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles who provided details of the incident. According to Knowles when firefighters arrived on the scene they “met a home already engulfed in flames. As quickly as they could they attacked the fire as best as they could. However, we had to call for assistance from the Airport Fire Department. Unfortunately we have lost the battle with this fire and now a family is without their home and their treasured possessions.”

Acting Fire Chief, Inspector Doron Russell explained the challenges they experienced fighting the blaze. “One of the problems we had is that there is a metal roof and trying to extinguish the fire from on the exterior of the building poses a threat. Officers had to actually continue extinguishing the fire on the island and after the roof started to cave in we had to retreat our officers for safety precaution and then when continued our extinguishment of the fire,” Russell said.

Responding to complaints by residents about how long it took to get in contact with the relevant authorities, Assistant Commissioner Knowles said she could not speak to that until an investigation is conducted. She also said that she was satisfied with the work of the firefighters after their arrival on scene.