The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, welcomed Bishop Dr. Glen Beneby, author of the book, ‘A Message of Hope’ during a courtesy call and book presentation, January 5, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General. Also pictured from left are: Carolyn Beneby, Jasmine Beneby, and Denise Beneby.