Bimini warmly welcomes Golden Jubilee Flag Relay

Pledge Allegiance to The Bahamian Flag, at the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay – Flag Raising Ceremony at The George Weech Complex on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

After several delays due to inclement weather, the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay finally landed on the quaint island of Bimini – the Big Game Fishing capital of the world.

Residents led by Local Government officials warmly welcomed the National Independence Secretariat – facilitator of the relay — to the George Weech Complex where the Flag Raising Ceremony was held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The Golden Jubilee Flag Relay ends on New Providence, where the country will celebrate its 50th Independence Anniversary on July 10, 2023 on historic Clifford Park.

Lindsay Thompson, on behalf of the National Independence Secretariat said the aim of the relay is to hoist the Flag throughout the island communities in a show of unity and national pride. The Flag Relay started May 21 in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera – 50 days to 50.

Chief Councilor Glenrick Rolle in a brief reflection spoke to the significance of The Bahamas celebrating its 50th Independence as a developing country.The ceremony included the participation of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force as a joint colour guard for the hoisting of the National Flag and the National Anthem, March On Bahamaland, followed by reciting of The Pledge.

Opening prayer was said by Pastor Terez Rolle, Bimini Pastors Council, Bimini Christian Fellowship; and Fr. Ian Claridge of Our Lady’s & St. Stephen‘s Anglican Church delivered the benediction.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

Pledge Allegiance to The Bahamian Flag, at the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay – Flag Raising Ceremony at The George Weech Complex on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.The top brass of the Uniformed Branches at the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay – Flag Raising Ceremony at The George Weech Complex on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Salute as The National Anthem is played during the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay – Flag Raising Ceremony at The George Weech Complex on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.