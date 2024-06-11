Bimini Students Participate in National Mangrove Project

Waterkeepers Bahamas Executive Director Andurah Daxon plants a red mangrove with 7th-grade student Mauryah Hall

Twelve students from Louise McDonald High School in Alice Town, Bimini, their teachers, and school administrators recently planted dozens of red mangroves they nurtured over the past six months. The Bailey Town planting marks the first out-island planting in this national initiative. The National Mangrove Project, a collaborative effort by Waterkeepers Bahamas (WKB), the Forestry Unit, and the 50th Independence Secretariat, has empowered schools across The Bahamas to cultivate and plant mangroves, promoting environmental stewardship and coastal restoration.

The involvement of Louise McDonald High School underscores the project’s growing reach and impact. “The participation of Bimini in the National Mangrove Project is a testament to the importance of engaging as many islands as possible in our conservation efforts,” said Andurah Daxon, WKB Executive Director. “Every island plays a critical role in our nation’s coastal protection and environmental sustainability.”

“We enjoyed our time planting mangroves and helping to protect our environment for the future of Bimini, said Mauryah Hall, a 7th-grade student. “It was so much fun going in the water to plant the mangroves. We can’t wait until the next project!”

7th graders from Louise McDonald High School participated in a mangrove outplanting in Bailey Town.

Louise McDonald High now joins more than one hundred students from seven New Providence and Grand Bahama schools who have planted mangroves as part of this project. Teacher Dominique Bartlett said, “Participating in the National Mangrove Project was an amazingexperience. This project allowed Louise McDonald’s students to learn firsthand about the importance of mangroves and how beneficial they are to our islands, and we look forward to working with Waterkeepers Bahamas again to continue fostering environmental awarenessamong our youth.”

The growth and sustainability of this project are due in no small part to continued support from The Forestry Unit, led by Acting Director Danielle Hanek. “It was a pleasure partnering with Waterkeepers Bahamas to help with reforestation efforts of the mangrove forests on the island of Bimini,” said Hanek. It was exciting involving the nation’s youth, inspiring them to be future environmentalists.

Forestry Unit Acting Director Danielle Hanek, planting alongside 7th grader Stanley Francois

The National Mangrove Project is part of a broader initiative to restore and protect mangrove forests, vital to the health of The Bahamas’ coastal ecosystems. By engaging students in hands- on conservation activities, the project not only restores mangrove habitats but also instils a deep sense of environmental stewardship among the youth.

Bimini students, teachers, and administrators join the Forestry Unit and WKB officials for a photo before planting.