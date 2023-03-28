Bimini Fire Investigation Update

According to officials on the island of Bimini the massive fire that destroyed several structures over the weekend was caused by an electrical shortage.

Bimini Administrator, Desiree Ferguson gave an update on the investigations saying, “about five families they lost everything, everything that they had. The other five families that are placed most of their belongings were damaged due to smoke and water. We’re trying to get an estimate of all the damages that was caused by the end of the day we’ll have all that figures together.”

According to Ferguson the victims are being housed in AirBnBs or hotel rooms and cleanup of the site of the blaze is underway.