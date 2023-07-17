BHCAWU Signs With Club Med

The Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) has signed an agreement to become the bargaining agent for Club Med Columbus Isle employees on the island of San Salvador.

BHCAWU President Darrin Woods spoke of the accomplishment. “Out of the 170 persons we had 145 persons who expressed their desire to be members of the hotel union. Again, it is because we’ve always had a presence on the island that they wanted us to come back,” he said.

Woods also express the need to build relationship among the union, employer and employees. He said, “everything they’re referring to the law, the law, the law where’s the relationship. Because in management and union and employee and employer there has to be a relationship between the parties. And so that is what we intend to re-establish the relationship cause that’s key in anything that we do.”