BFSB Announces 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient – Mrs. Linda Beidler-D’Aguilar

We are proud to announce that the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in Financial Services will be presented to Mrs. Linda Beidler-D’Aguilar at The Bahamas Financial Services Board’s (BFSB) Financial Services Industry Excellence Awards Gala on Friday 1 December 2023, at the Convention Centre, Baha Mar Resort. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognises an individual who has made significant contributions to the development of the financial services industry over a sustained period of no less than 30 years.

Mrs. Linda Beidler-D’Aguilar formerly served as Partner and Head of Financial Services at Glinton Sweeting O’Brien. After a 35-year career as an attorney, she recently retired from Glinton Sweeting O’Brien and the active practice of law effective 30 April 2023. She specialised in the creation and structuring of investment funds for both institutional and private clients. She also advised on corporate transactions, insurance,regulatory compliance, banking and securities law, public and private offerings, structured financing, and general commercial matters.

Mrs. D’Aguilar served as a Director of BFSB from 2010 to 2014 and continued to play an active role in BFSB’s regulatory, legislative, and product development initiatives. She has spoken at numerous international promotional events and financial services conferences.

She was actively involved in the education of individuals throughout the financialservices sector to ensure that participants were current and familiar with new legislation and equipped with the necessary information to perform efficiently and effectively in the sector. Mrs. D’Aguilar has assisted BFSB with training and educational programs for the industry as well as public sector employees. Mrs. D’Aguilar wasawarded the Minister’s Award in 2016 and BFSB’s Development & Promotion Award in 2014.

Tickets for the event are $200 per person. For ticket and table reservations, please contact [email protected] or visit BFSB’s office at Montague Sterling Centre, East Bay Street.