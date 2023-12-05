Best of the Best 6th Annual Regatta Closing Ceremony, Montagu Bay

Hon. Chester Cooper Acting Prime Minister delivers remarks during the Best of the Best Regatta closing ceremony, Sunday, 3 December 2023, at Montagu Bay.

Hon. Chester Cooper Acting Prime Minister makes presentation to Joss Knowles skipper and crew of Lady Kayla Class E champions #2588.

Hon. Chester Cooper, Acting Prime Minister, makes presentation to Stefan Knowles skipper and crew of Class C champions Sassie Sue Long Island #2601.

Class B champions the crew of Susan Chase Long Island #2610.

Class A champions the crew of Silent Partner Black Point #0139.

More photo highlights below: