‘Beep Beep’ 50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Speed Through Gag City In Pink Lambo

The Barbz got a bonus surprise on Monday after Nicki Minaj dropped a collaboration with 50 Cent that screams 90s vibes.

The song “Beep Beep” was released on Monday and marked the first collaboration between the two Queens-raised rappers who also share a deep love and respect for each other. Minaj first announced the bonus track, which is named after another song called “Beep Beep,” that was released on her album Pink Friday 2 last Friday.

The track is being released via Minaj’s website, especially for the Barbz, and later, it will be available on digital streaming services. Minaj posted a snippet of 50 Cent’s verse where he spoke about getting ‘90s grimy’.

“When n***s out smacking sh*t, it’s hard to find me,” 50 raps on the song. “I’m different sh*t, I’m wit the sh*t, I’m ’90s grimy/ I should spend that sh*t and then they spin that sh*t/ If n****s ain’t there, they gon’ double back to finish it.”

Nicki Minaj added a video of a Pink Lamborghini Huracan from her gag city promotions announcing the song’s release.

“#BeepBeep ft @50cent is currently on an EXCLUSIVE version of PF2 on my website for a LIMITED TIME. LINK IN STORY & BIO. Available on All streaming services @ midnight,” she wrote as she shouted their hometown, “#QGTM SOUTHSIDE JAMAICA, QUEENS STAND TF UP!!!!!!!!!!!! He walked on this sh*t. YIKESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS I am so honored to have him stop by #GagCity!!!! #PinkFriday2”

50 Cent also added on his post, “NEW HEAT SouthSide sh*t you know the Vibes PF2 @nickiminaj Ft THE THING 50CENT todays not a good day to drop, put your bulls**t out tomorrow.”

Fans also reacted to the drop. “Finally!!!! All we need is a 50 cent and Nicki mixtape,” one fan said. “When king and queen of NYC finally meet,” another said.