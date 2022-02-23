Beenie Man Reminds Critics He’s Still “King of Dancehall” In New Banger

Beenie Man reinforces his place in Jamaican music in his latest song, “King of Dancehall.”

The 48-year-old veteran deejay spits heavy lyrics on a trap beat, reminding the industry of his kinship title that he will not be relinquishing any time soon. The song, which was released on Sunday (February 20), comes two months after Beenie Man declared himself the one and only King of Dancehall during an interview on Ghana’s Hitz103.9FM.

The song seems to be in response to the question posed by the host about how he has kept his title for “for so many years.”

“King of Dancehall” explores Beenie Man’s decades-long journey to the top, a story which Beenie Man says makes him perfect for the position as King.

The song opens with the artiste noting that he has been “doing this (for) so many years, (through) so many tears.” He then goes on to spit lyrics geared towards haters questioning his kinship, listing his credentials that makes him the only reigning King.

“Tell mouta massi, teeth and plunder say fi zip it up, empty barrel make the most noise so man will shut them up ….them a ask mi how mi do it make me shut them up,” he said.

Beenie Man goes on to list some accolades and accomplishments, including his three Grammy nominations, including one win and best-dressed, MOBO, and Artiste of the Year awards.

“Tell bulldozer seh column stand up,” he spits, seemingly taking aim at those attempting to snatch his title.

Beenie Man, born Moses Davis, also recalls moments from his journey on the Dancehall scene since 1976 when he was a youth, listing more personal accomplishments along with epic failures.

The artiste noted that he entered Tastee Talent Trail in the early 80s, after which he was signed by record producer Bunny Lee.

He also remembered his famous 1993 clash with Bounty Killer at Sting and being booed offstage at a 1991 concert staged for Nelson Mandela.

The “Romie” artiste could not have ended the track without praising his fans for making his “kingdom grow” over the years.

The new song is entirely different from his 2004 hit single “King of the Dancehall,” which had earned him a place on the Billboard Hot 100. Beenie Man remains a relevant artiste in dancehall despite a career spanning three decades. Aside from touring overseas extensively, the dancehall legend also has an upcoming collaboration with young dancehall singer turn hip hop crossover artiste, Shenseea.

Beenie Man is also working on his next album, SIMMA, for which a release date is not yet available.