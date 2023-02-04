Beenie Man Lives Lavish Like Lee Chin In “Sail Out” Video

Beenie Man drops off a new song, “Sail Out,” with a music video signaling summer is around the corner.

The dancehall legend has been in the game for over three decades and is showing no signs of slowing down. After recently getting back his US work visa, Beenie Man is gearing up for some big shows stateside, including his highly anticipated debut on Lovers and Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas in May of this year. The Doc will join at least three other Jamaican artists from the 2000s era, Shaggy, Sean Paul, and Wayne Wonder, who are on the lineup. Beenie also has another show booked for Miami in May of this year and another show in New Orleans.

While we await the deejay to drop his forthcoming album, SIMMA, Beenie Man delivers a cook summer banger for his fans. The cut saw the deejay loading his yacht with plenty of females and setting sail.

“Sail out sail out live a Lee Chin lifestyle year round,” Beenie sings over a beat produced by Justus of JA Productions. “Mek dem gwaan talk rich them rass–t/ Them think a likkle bit a gas mek mi car start/ It just a likkle batter ears mek yo heart part/ And me no Bolt back a gal mi no false start.”

Beenie Man is currently working on his new album SIMMA, but so far, there is no release date for the project.