BCPOU Elections

Elections were held on Tuesday to choose a new slate of officers for the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU).

Incumbent President, Sherry Benjamin is being challenged for the top post by Trustee, Dino D. Rolle who also previously served as President. Both Benjamin and Rolle spoke with ZNS News outside of the BCPOU Hall on Farrington Road.

Benjamin said, “like I say to everyone, I came in with an assignment, I understand that assignment and I carried that out well. I would have signed five industrial agreements. Staff have seen their salaries increased tremendously under my watch and there was a number of changing that were directly impacting staff that was done by my administration. So I’m comfortable and I feel good that I would have done my best.”

For his part Rolle said, “I’ve been a fighter. I came up through the organization practically served every office in the organization. And I believe in getting things done even if it’s by way of force and using what was taught to me, you know, go and have a good conversation with management and say how best we can resolve those issues and in the absence of that we use other tools in the tool box to get management’s attention. And that’s what I’ve done as the former past President and those are the things I intend to utilize moving forward.”

The BCPOU is comprised of staff members of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, the Bridge Authority and the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC).

Polls closed at 5pm.