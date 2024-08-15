Baptist Education Open For Business

Baptist schools in the country have experienced a downturn in their student populations post the COVID-19 pandemic. Baptist Authority of Education Director of Recruitment, Rev. Dr. A. Shelton Higgs says the their organization is on a mission to get Jordan Prince William and C. W. Saunders High Schools back to better times.

He said, “we feel that we need to let The Bahamas know that the Baptist educational schools are open and back in business. And so the heritage that we have in terms of being good, productive institutions that produce some very interesting people in our community, important people in our communities.”

Rev. Higgs encouraged parents to return to the Baptist school system. “They will see a difference in terms of our education… we are know moving in a transformative way of education.”

In addition to amenities such as a pool at Jordan Prince William and a stronger curriculum Baptist schools intend to include technology. Rev. Higgs said, “we will make sure that the WIFI is present in every classroom, students can have their laptops, their IPADS and everything in class as they are being taught.”

When the 2024-2025 school year begins 500-600 students are expected at Jordan Prince William and approximately 350-400 student at C. W. Saunders.