BAMSI Joins Scotiabank in Earth Day Donation

The Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) partnered with Scotiabank Bahamas in celebration of World Earth Day 2023 with a donation of ten fruit-bearing trees to S.C. McPherson Junior High School. The trees, among them avocado, soursop, tamarind and guava, will be planted within the school’s pre-vocational area.

During a special assembly, Executive Chairman of BAMSI Senator, the Hon. Tyrel Young shared with students and faculty his support ofagricultural initiatives like that at S.C. McPherson. “These types of programmes can capture the attention and imagination of young peopleand stir up a passion within them, encouraging their curiosity, providing meaningful opportunities and training, and fostering a healthyappreciation for the field.”

Mr. Young used the opportunity to offer the support of the Institute to build a chicken coop and provide layers for the school. He furtherpromised to assist with the revitalisation of the school’s greenhouse. “BAMSI’s goal is to introduce agriculture to students across theBahamas in the hopes of them developing an interest and a passion for the science. We want to encourage as many young Bahamians aspossible to consider a career in agriculture. And beyond that, see them gain an appreciation for what it takes to grow healthy food and to feed ourselves, so we are happy to support Scotiabank and S.C. McPherson in this initiative.”

For Scotiabank, the Earth Day donation was part of the bank’s work to support community organisations in the fight against climate change.Latoya Hutchinson, Total Rewards & Wellness Manager for Scotiabank Bahamas, said “we recognize that climate change is one of the mostpressing issues of our time that significantly impacts communities and individuals across the globe. It poses a significant risk to the global economy and society as a whole – now, and for future generations. As a financial institution, we have both the responsibility and opportunity to act, while also enabling others for every future.”

Ms. Hutchinson also highlighted Scotiabank’s partnership with BAMSI, saying that as a proud champion of keeping the earth safe the bank has worked alongside the Institute for the past two years to engage Bahamian children in investing in the country’s future through the simple act of planting a tree.

“Our relationship with BAMSI is critical to advancing the charge for reforestation, while educating the next generation on best practices forplanting trees, and when we thought of activities we could implement on Earth Day, we knew we had to engage the nation’s authority onagriculture.”

Principal of S.C. McPherson Junior High School Mrs. Shavannah Darville, was excited to receive both the donation of the ten trees andalso BAMSI’s promise of assistance for the agriculture programme.

“We were invited into the Earth Day experience by Scotiabank. It was an invitation that I truly embraced because our motto here at S.C.McPherson is to develop the whole child. When the children leave us we want them to be the best version of themselves and that includescitizenship. And the part of being good citizens is being good stewards of things that are entrusted to you and the earth is entrusted to them.

“So an opportunity to get them to experience and make that connection between their role and the gift they’ve been given in the earth was one that we truly invited. And it turned out to be an even more wonderful experience with having BAMSI join and the gift that came from the Executive Chairman.”

Mrs. Darville also explained that students in the Pre-Vocational Unit, a specialised department for students with learning challenges, would care for the trees. The unit currently has sixteen students, and they will have access to the garden and be responsible for caring for and nurturing the plants.

