BAMSI Graduates 40 in National Certification programmes

With revenues of an estimated $170 million derived across the Bahamas from flats fishing, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper celebrated the 40 graduates of the Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institute’s (BAMSI) National Certification programmes in Flats Fishing and Nature Tour Guide, urging the would-be entrepreneurs to tap into the multi-million dollar industry.

“The nature-based sector is seeing high demand from visitors. This certification gives you the capacity to create businesses of your own andcontribute to the development of your communities and country,” he said.

The two trainings, which are a joint partnership between BAMSI, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture, represent the first and only certification programmes in the Bahamas and in the world. The current cohort was made up primarily of residents from Andros, at 95 per cent, with the remaining students coming from Inagua, Abaco, Long Island and Harbour Island.

“Graduates, your attainment of national certification as flats fishing and nature tour guides means you now have the capacity to carve out adistinctive niche within the nature-based tourism arena,” Mr. Cooper said. “You can not only now better protect the environment, but you can also grow our tourism industry.”

Data produced by the Ministry of Tourism shows that, “in 2022 flats fishermen in Andros alone made a direct contribution of around $25million to the economy”, the Minister said.

Underscoring the significance of their accomplishment Agriculture Minister the Hon. Jomo Campbell congratulated the 40 graduates,calling the successful completion of their selected programme a remarkable achievement which reflects the dedication, skill and passionthey have for their chosen craft.

“You have undergone extensive training and have proven yourselves to be knowledgeable and competent in your respective fields. Yourexpertise will undoubtedly contribute to providing exceptional experiences for visitors. Being a guide requires not just technicalexpertise, but also the ability to connect with people to create memorable experiences. Through completing this programme, you havedemonstrated your abilty to inspire, educate and entertain, ensuring that every person who chooses to explore our waters and surroundingsleaves with a deeper appreciation and understanding of our natural resources,” he said.

Echoing the comments of the Minister of Agriculture, Executive Chairman of BAMSI Senator the Hon. Tyrel Young said the ceremonymarked a significant milestone for the graduates in their journey as professionals in the field of ecotourism. “As graduates of these nationalcertification programmes, you are now equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to showcase our nation’s treasures to visitors fromaround the world.”

Highlighting BAMSI’s role in the launch of the national certification programmes, the only programmes of their kind in the global community,Dr. Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, President of BAMSI, said the 40-person graduating cohort was the first to have undergone the extensive training approved by the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of the Bahamas (NAECOB). She also added that the robust programme had also garnered international interest and acclaim.

“The Government of the Bahamas has clearly prioritized the redevelopment of the agriculture sector with the establishment and support of BAMSI to drive economic growth through educational empowerment. There is a vision and indeed we have hope. The Bahamas is at a crucial stage of development and growth and must rely on the collective talents and commitment of all to remain sustainable and current.

“The role BAMSI plays in the growth and development of our country is not to be underestimated,” Dr. Hanna said. “The Institute has madetremendous strides since our opening on September 29, 2014. We have definitely answered the clarion call to provide relevant education and training in agriculture, marine sciences, aquaculture, environmental science and agribusiness and related disciplines in an environment that nurtures student success. In this our 10 th year anniversary we can proudly add sustainable and ecotourism to our list of specialty training and certifications.”

Dr. Hanna also shared that 30 per cent of the graduates were females which was a first of its kind. “Some of our graduates are currentlyparticipating in an international fly fishing trade show, some are already gainfully employed within the sector and making meaningfulcontributions, and others have become entrepreneurs, spotting and fishing the next big thing. I am proud to say as enshrined in our motto,we truly feed minds and grow greatness here at BAMSI”.

She also noted that the next installment of the Flats Fishing and Nature Tour Guide programmes begin in July 2024.

The ceremony, which was held at BAMSI’s North Andros campus under the theme Soar Higher…Reel in Your Success, was also attended bythe Hon. Leonardo Lightbourne, Member of Parliament for North Andros and the Berry Islands; the Hon. Leon Lundy, Member of Parliament for Central and South Andros; Senator, the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant; Prescott Smith, President of the Bahamas FlyFishing Industry Association, members of BAMSI’s Board of Directors, other stakeholders and community leaders from Andros.

While on campus, the Deputy Prime Minister also attended the official opening of BAMSI’s piggery unit and was given a tour of the Institute’saquaponics centre, packing house and farm.

