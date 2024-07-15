BAMSI and Audubon Society Partner for Nature Tourism and Conservation

Nassau, Bahamas, July 15, 2024 – The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and the National Audubon Society signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen their relationship in the areas of bird-guide training and conservation in The Bahamas.

The relationship began in 2021, when the two organizations began working closely on a bird-guiding national certification, in connection with the Andros Cluster Development – a community-based Tourism Project. The project was facilitated by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. A key deliverable was the implementation of a bird and nature guide training certification program that would create sustainable economic opportunities for Androsians and enhance the national tourism product.

The National Audubon Society worked with BAMSI to provide both financial and technical support. This included the donation of birdwatching equipment and scholarships to facilitate the rollout of the training in September 2023. The MOU allows for a collaborative partnership to strengthen and promote bird-based tourism and educational initiatives in The Bahamas. In areas of conservation, the partnership would advance research by further developing the field skills of bird-nature guides to conduct surveys and engage in the monitoring of birds and their habitats.