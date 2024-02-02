Bail Concerns

Two local Attorneys shared their views on the proposed amendments to the Bail Act debated in the House Of Assembly this week. Attorney Romona Farquharson-Seymour, host of The Legal Brief television show, discussed the topic with the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Darnell Dorsett and Public Defenders Office Chief Officer, Stanley Rolle on an episode of the show.

Dorsett said, “I think perhaps more time is needed in order to make it more inline with the constitutional provisions, if at all, that we can reach that middle ground.”

Rolle opined that the intended amendments are stringent and will effect not only the defendant but those who guarantee bail. ”It’s really gonna make the suretors really consider whether or not you are a suitable person in their view to sign the bail. So with some redrafting and some more conversations I suspect we will get a bill that is workable, is practical.

Rolle conceded that the bill needs work.