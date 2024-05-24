BAIC holds its Third Annual ‘Taste and Tell’ Award Ceremony

Executives of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) hosted an award ceremony to recognize outstanding participants of the Third Annual ‘Taste and Tell’ event, which was held on April 20, 2024 at the Western Esplanade.

The award ceremony was held at BAIC headquarters on Wednesday, 22nd May. Assistant Manager of the Corporation, Le-Var Miller, served as Master of Ceremonies. Brief remarks were delivered by Dean, Culinary Arts & Leisure Management at the University of The Bahamas, Mario Adderley; Communication Officer, Small Business Development Center, Alexia Johnson; General Manager of BAIC, Troy Sampson; and Deputy Board Chairperson, BAIC, Sonya Sands. Senior Assistant General Manager, BAIC, Lester Stuart delivered welcome remarks and offered the prayer. Awards were granted in the areas of: Chef, Mixology, Bush Tea, Pepper Eating, Food Processors and Demos.

More Photo Highlights Below: