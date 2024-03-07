Bahari Bahamas Announces Carole Barnett As New General Manager

Bahari Bahamas, an established Bahamian luxury retail clothing brand, proudly welcomes Carole Barnett as its newly appointed General Manager. With an illustrious career spanning over thirty-six years in marketing and telecommunications, Barnett brings a wealth of leadership experience and innovative thinking to further elevate Bahari’s esteemed reputation as a leader in the local and regional fashion industry.

Carole Barnett, a telecommunications veteran renowned for her captivating campaigns and strategies at BTC, recently retired from her Executive Senior Manager role where she played a pivotal role in the evolution of telecommunications in The Bahamas, overseeing the introduction of new technology, expansion of retail stores, coordination of endorsement opportunities for Bahamian talent, and educational initiatives empowering young Bahamians.

In her new role at Bahari Bahamas, Barnett will oversee the day-to-day operations of the business, focusing on guiding, coaching, and mentoring employees to the continued growth and expansion of the already successful organization. “This is truly a great opportunity, and I look forward to this new chapter in my life,” expressed Barnett.

She explained, “I am very excited to work with a young Bahamian company that has already made an indelible mark in the luxury retail industry. I am eager to utilize my corporate experience to elevate the business to new heights. My primary goals for Bahari include establishing and sustaining operational and people structures, increasing brand equity and revenue, fostering a culture of growth and adaptability, introducing new product segments and expanding the business internationally.”

The business is poised to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, highlighting its all-female leadership and sales teams. Bahari Bahamas will also launch a special promotion offering 50% off women’s wear in-store and online to celebrate the occasion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Barnett to the Bahari team,” expressed the shareholders and directors of Bahari Bahamas. “Her strategic leadership and innovative thinking will continue Bahari’s position as an industry leader. As we approach our 10th anniversary milestone, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping a bright future for the business.”

Source: Concepts Marketing Solutions