Bahamian track star reawakens dreams of Olympics after recovering from major brain injury 

Bahamian track star Kristofer Wong with his Cleveland Clinic Florida physical therapists Paul Zumaeta and Shari Gordon in Weston, Florida where intensive therapy gave Wong a chance to dream once again of running, a feat that seemed all but impossible in early 2024 when a traumatic head injury on the field left him temporarily paralyzed, unable to speak or walk.

As millions sat glued to screens watching athletes from 200+ countries vie for a spot on the podium at the Summer Olympics in Paris, a young Bahamian who months earlier could not walk, or talk is nurturing his own dream – to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Kristofer Wong, a passionate long-distance track and field athlete who recently graduated from Temple Christian High School in Nassau, is taking that dream with him as he heads off to college, a dream no one thought possible when they witnessed a near-fatal blow to his head on January 15, 2024.

The incident occurred when Wong was doing what he loved best, pushing himself to better his time in the 1500- and 800-meter events. It was during his high school inter-sports day when in a split second, an 8lb spherical shot-put ball flew through the air and struck him in the head.

The impact resulted in a severe brain injury that left Kristofer incapacitated. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was closely monitored by a team of medical professionals. The situation looked dire. A strapping, young, 6’1 athlete now left unable to walk without assistance, speak, or perform tasks he once handled with ease. Seeking a second opinion, Wong’s parents decided to consult the experts at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston. Neurologist Dr. Badih Adada reviewed Wong’s MRI, identified significant brain swelling and trauma, ruled out surgery and instead recommended a rigorous and intensive regimen of physical and speech therapy.

Over the next months, a dedicated team of physical therapists, including Shari Gordon, DPT, Katerina Rooks, PTA, Brandon Grant- Martin, PTA and Paul Zumaeta, Rehabilitation Technician, worked tirelessly with the young Bahamian. The work for Wong was grueling but he was determined to give it every ounce of strength he had.

“I remember Kristofer’s struggle to stand or walk without assistance,” recalled Gordon, a member of the team that specializes in treating patients with neurological issues such as brain injuries and strokes, “We were confident that our comprehensive physical therapy treatment plan would enable him to regain his strength and make swift progress.”

Wong was not alone in the fight to get his health and stamina back. The engaging 19-year-old has hundreds of followers who are inspired daily by his positive posts on social media platforms. As he and the team at Cleveland Clinic Florida worked to regain his muscle and re-teach his brain, people he never met sent messages of support for the determination and grit he shared.

His recovery exceeded everyone’s expectations. During a quick visit home in April, just three months after the injury that could have ended his career, he was able to step out of a car and walk out to the place he had been longing to be, the track. A local TV camera caught the ear-to-ear grin on his face, a stamp of satisfaction that re-energized him as he returned to Cleveland Clinic for ongoing treatment.

“Kristofer bounced back remarkably quickly; his progress surpassed even our most optimistic projections,” said Gordon. “We constantly encouraged him, knowing his dream is to compete in the 2028 Olympics. I’ve even asked him to visit me when he wins his medal.”

“I am thankful to God for bringing me this far in my health journey. I am deeply grateful for my Church Family at Evangelistic Temple Church Nassau, Bahamas, my family, the team of caregivers at Cleveland Clinic and to everyone who prayed and sent well wishes,” said Wong who wants to study journalism and sports business management while maintaining his passion for track. Wong’s parents, Keno and Ephenette Wong along with his sister, Saniyah, look at how far Kristofer has come in the longest race of his life and they, too, thank the Cleveland Clinic team and their son’s support from around the globe.

Source: DPA