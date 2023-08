The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Eden Munroe of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama is making a mark on the international gospel music scene. Munroe recently performed with renowned gospel artist Donnie McClurkin at a concert in Miramar, Florida. Munroe recounted the experience saying she was nervous. “It was a very surreal experience for me, very humbling.” So impressed by Munroe’s vocal […]