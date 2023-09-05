Bahamian-Owned Company Sweeps Seventh World Travel Award

Island Destination Services receives the 2023 Bahamas’ Leading Destination Management Award – their seventh time being honored on the global stage.

Island Destination Services has won seven of these awards in the past eight years for their visionary execution of exceptional destination events, making lasting impressions at the World Travel Awards Caribbean and The Americas Gala.

This World Travel Awards is an emblem of industry excellence and one of the most revered events in travel and tourism. Established in 1993, it celebrates the top performances across the tourism sectors and sets the industry standard for quality product/service. This year’s opening ceremony was held at Sandals in St. Lucia on August 26th and marks WTA’s 30th anniversary.

“Over the past year, IDS has achieved several significant milestones that have contributed to this remarkable win,” says Lonise Carey, IDS co-owner, ADMEI president and industry leader. “Our investment in cutting-edge technology allowed us to streamline operations and offer more personalized services to our clients. These initiatives not only elevated the quality of our services but also positively impacted the local economies we work in.”

Island Destination Services is more than your traditional destination management company. The future of the company lies in giving back to the local community and exploring new ways to uphold its values.

“We aim to further reduce our environmental footprint through eco-friendly initiatives and support local communities in even more meaningful ways,” says Carey. “We will continue to innovate in our approach to destination management.”

Source: Taja Longley/Island Destination Services