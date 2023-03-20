The Bahamian Music & Heritage Festival has returned after a two year interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bahamians and visitors including Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, the Hon. Chester Cooper flocked to the island of Exuma for the much anticipated event which concluded over the weekend.

Bahamian entertainers, chefs and vendors showcased their talents at the event held at Regatta Park in George Town. They included Chef Quentin Scott, Keno Moxey and Karvin Bain.

Prime Minister Davis joined the Lassie Doh Boys on stage on the maracas while Mr. Cooper rushed with the Exuma All Star Junkanoo Band.