Bahamian Music and Heritage Festival, Exuma – Opening Night

Hundreds of residents, international and domestic visitors enjoyed the scene at the opening night of the 17th Annual Bahamian Music and Heritage Festival, on March 16, 2023, in George Town, Exuma. Along with musical performances from various acts, including Simeon Outten, The Village Band, “Singing Bishop” Lawrence Rolle, Bahamian food, Junkanoo education and craft work all added to the Festival. The event runs for three nights, and will feature more musicians, performers and artisans.

More photo highlights below: