Bahamasair’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations

The National Flag Carrier is celebrating fifty years of service. Officials of Bahamasair celebrated the milestone at a gala event held at the Bahamar Resort over the weekend.

Bahamasair Managing Director Tracey Cooper said, “in 1973 the government formed Bahamasair for a reason. It was to provide air transportation in and around The Bahamas but also to provide air transport to The Bahamas especially in the event if other airlines failed. And Bahamasair has had a lot of firsts. We were the first airline to fly, believe it or not, to Atlanta. And then once Delta took that over we were able to move on. So we’ve had a lot of firsts where we were introducing air travelers to The Bahamas.

According to Cooper Bahamasair is exploring the reintroduction of cargo services and plan fleet expansion.