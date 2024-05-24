Bahamasair Increases Lift to Family Islands for Summer

Bahamasair is spreading its wings beyond the regular routes to meet the needs of Family Island travelers this regatta and homecoming season with increased rotations and special flight services. Travelers who flew to Exuma on Bahamasair for the National Family Island Regatta expressed pleasure at the performance of the staff and Jet services throughout the week. The Regatta, which took place April 23rd to 27th in George Town, Exuma, created a demand that Bahamasair met with efficiency and professionalism. Bahamasair’s Managing Director Tracy Cooper said his team decided to rotate jets to Exuma in order to meet consumer demand. After a successful and seamless flight schedule for the National Family in April, Bahamasair is gearing up to cater to the needs of travelers for several Family Island destinations during the summer months.

Bahamasair will introduce flights to Cat Island just for the 25th annual Rake n’ Scrape Festival. Flights will begin on June 5th. Bahamasair does not usually travel to Cat Island; however, the executive team decided to create these flights specifically to cater to the needs of people wishing to attend the Rake n’ Scrape Festival.

There will also be increased airlift to Long Island for the 55th annual Long Island Regatta taking place in Salt Pond, June 5th to 12th, 2024.

Several regatta and homecoming events are slated to take place in Exuma this summer. In response to the demand, Bahamasair will offer a robust schedule of flights starting June 16, with two flights in and out of Georgetown daily.

“We are seeing where we are going to be able to meet the demand and the challenges of a summer rotation,” he said.

Customers can expect two flights per day in and out of Rock Sound, Eleuthera twice daily, starting June 16. San Salvador will be serviced with daily flights also beginning June 16, and Freeport, Grand Bahama will enjoy three Bahamasair flights daily.

Mrs. Tanya Pratt, Chairman of Bahamasair Board of Directors said Bahamasair’s upward trajectory is backed by a “hardworking” Board of Directors with “excellent synergy”.

Recalling the success during the National Family Island Regatta, Chairman Pratt said: “I was very pleased with the stellar performance of Bahamasair in Exuma. The staff really stepped up to the plate. Our manager in Nassau flew in to provide extra support to the staff in Exuma. Thanks to the Customer Service Department for getting an excellent job done. It took the village. It was a team effort from the executive level right down to the ticket agents on the desk in Exuma, to ensure that it was a seamless process in and out. We pulled it off. I give kudos to them all!”

Source: Felicity Darville