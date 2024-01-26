Bahamasair Addresses Incident on Flight 402 Enroute to Crooked Island and Acklins

Bahamasair wishes to provide reassurance to the public regarding the safety of all passengers aboard Flight 402, which was enroute to Acklins before continuing to Nassau from Crooked Island. On Wednesday, January 24th, an incident occurred during the flight due to an engine defect. Consequently, the flight crew promptly initiated an immediate return to Crooked Island shortly after takeoff.

Our technical team is currently enroute to Crooked Island to assess the aircraft and take the necessary actions.

We would like to inform passengers destined from Crooked Island that they will be transported to Acklins, and the rescheduled departure time from Acklins to Nassau (Flight 402) is at 3:15 pm today.

Should passengers affected by our rescheduled flight require further information, please contact our Customer Care Unit at 242-702-4144 or toll free at 222-300-8359.